Top players in Global Infant Clinical Nutrition Market are:

Abbott Nutrition (United States)

Baxter International Inc. (United States)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Groupe Danone (France)

Nutricia North America (United States)

ICU Medical Inc. (United States)

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (United States)

Meiji Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Nestle Health Science S.A. (Switzerland)

Brief Overview on Infant Clinical Nutrition

Infant Clinical Nutrition is the dietary needs of infants. These nutrients contain very essential health concerns ingredients such as vitamins, calories, fluids, etc. Breast milk is considered as the best nutrition for an infant. These infants are also the best alternative for breast milk, as the population of working mothers is increased, hence it is necessary to meet all the required nutrients of breast milk. Due to this, the companies are providing different- different formulas so that they can be able to cope up with the nutrition provided by breast milk.

Recent Development in Global Infant Clinical Nutrition Market:

On 6th July 2018, French dairy cooperative Laita launched a new nutrition division which is focused on nutrition and health coined ESI Nutrition. The nutrition division will specialize in the development, industrialization, and manufacturing of pre-packaged, high-end nutritional products and will roll out worldwide

Market Drivers

Rising Awareness among the Parents towards the Nutrition of Their Babies

Robust Birth Rates Along With Growing Disposable Incomes of Consumers

Rising Number of Premature Births and Malnourished Babies



Market Trend

Adoption of Hypo-Allergenic Formulas

Acceptance of Flavoured Infant Formulas

Market Challenges

Low Adoption Rate in Under Developing Countries

Issues Related to the Counterfeit Products

Market Restraints:

Issue Related to the Allergies Occurred By Some Products, hence Companies are Recalling Their Products

Market Opportunities:

Growing R&D to Meet Higher Nutritional & Microbiology Standards of Infant Clinical Nutrition

Increasing Adoption of Milk Formulas in Developing Countries

Increasing Awareness Camps and Programs Organized by Domestic Governments



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

