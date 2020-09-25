Heat Exchangers Market Industry Analysis, Forthcoming Growth, Industry Prospects and Forecast to 2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Global Heat Exchangers Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global heat exchangers market in terms of market segmentation by type, material, end-user industry, petrochemical and oil and gas industry applications and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global heat exchangers market is predicted to observe a significant CAGR growth over the forecast period i.e., 2020-2027. Several factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the heat exchangers market are the heavy demand for heat exchangers in the power generation industry, apart from the growth observed in energy recovery systems installation by HVAC mechanical systems and industrial processes in many parts of the world.

The global heat exchangers market is segmented by type, material, end-user industry, petrochemical and oil and gas industry applications and by region. The biggest market share is anticipated to be held by shell and tube heat exchangers falling under type segment over the forecast period. Moreover, shell and tube heat exchangers have a variety of applications such as food and beverage, petrochemicals, power generation and few others, in addition to their capability to manage fluids at bigger temperatures and pressures.

Rapid Urbanization Across Many Regions of the Globe and Improvement in Growth of the Industrial Sector in Various Regions of the World

The applications of Heat Exchangers have been increasing over the last few decades, with the demand for this equipment becoming higher that is used for the purpose of heating and cooling of base products, apart from intermediate and final products. Additionally, they are also used for heat recovery purposes, which is expected to raise their demand primarily in the chemical industry. This equipment can be chosen for its capability to cool control panels in addition to electrical enclosures. This is mainly possible owing to their ability to perform efficiently, wherein they can bring about changes in the production and packaging dynamics. Further, this equipment helps in limiting the energy use by managing electrical waste heat, apart from being able to provide thermal management constantly.

However, heat exchangers suffer from some disadvantages such as the presence of different costs that include capital, maintenance and operating costs. Moreover, inadequate awareness mainly in the construction sector that deals with energy efficiency improvements that can affect the demand for centralized heating, ventilation and air conditioning, particularly in the developing and underdeveloped countries, in addition to greater chances of hardware failure faced by heat exchanger equipment that may include tube leaks or vibrations which could cause thermal performance deterioration and greater energy consumption are all some of the factors that can limit the growth of the market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global heat exchangers market which includes company profiling of Danfoss A/S, Radiant Heat Exchangers, Alfa Laval, Tranter, Chart Industries, Inc., P.T. Global Metal Engineering, Dynac SDN Bhd, Universal Solution Pte Limited, United Engineering Services, LLC and Safario Group of Companies.

