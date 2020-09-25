Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Polymerase Chain Reaction Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”which delivers detailed overview of the global polymerase chain reaction market in terms of market segmentation by technique, by product, by application, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Polymerase chain reaction market is anticipated to observe a significantly high CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Polymerase chain reaction or PCR is a molecular diagnostics technique used for the amplification of DNA. In this method, millions of copies of DNA are created in a short duration after going through cycles of reactions controlled by changes in the temperature through a thermal cycler. The market is segmented by technique, by product, by application, by end user and by region, out of which, the application segment is further segmented into clinical diagnostics, life science research, industrial applications and others. Based on this, the life science research segment is predicted to hold the largest share on account of growing funding by government and private institutions for promoting research activities in various countries. The highest growth is anticipated to be observed by the clinical diagnostics segment. This can be attributed to the increasing cases of infectious diseases.

On the basis of regional analysis, the polymerase chain reaction market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in North America holds the largest share as a result of growing occurrence of various chronic genetic disorders in the region. Moreover, the presence of leading market players in North America, mainly in the United States, is another significant growth driving factor for the market. In Europe, the polymerase chain reaction market is anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising technological advancements in the healthcare industry in the region.

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicines to Drive the Market Growth

The growing demand for personalized medicines that provide precise and accurate patient treatment is one of the leading factors anticipated to result in the growth of polymerase chain reaction market. These drugs provide improved patient care as they target specific genes which are responsible for causing various health conditions. However, the high cost of using PCR assays for clinical testing along with easy availability of alternate techniques is predicted to restrict the growth of this market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global polymerase chain reaction market which includes company profiling of Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, bioMérieux, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global polymerase chain reaction market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

