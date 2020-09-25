Renal Disease Treatment Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2027

The market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in renal disease treatment market.

The market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to observe the highest growth rate.

The growing spending on healthcare is a major factor estimated to result in the market growth.

The market for renal disease treatment is anticipated to observe a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The market is segmented by disease, by treatment, by end user and by region. On the basis of disease, the market is further segmented into acute kidney failure, chronic kidney disease [CKD], end-stage renal disease [ESRD] and others, out of which, the chronic kidney disease segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the market on account of rising cases of CKD among people from all over the world.

According to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019, the prevalence of adults living in the United States with CKD is around 15%, which comprises of about 37 million people.

The market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in renal disease treatment market as a result of the large patient population in the region. The increasing healthcare spending by people on medical treatments and increasing demand for better healthcare services and treatment methods are further estimated to back the market growth. The market in Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is estimated to observe the highest growth rate during the forecast period on account of rising awareness about kidney disorders in the region, especially in countries such as China, Japan and India.

Growing Expenditure on Healthcare to Propel the Growth of Renal Disease Treatment Market

The past few years have observed significantly high expenditure on healthcare across the world. As per the data presented by W.H.O. on health expenditure, about 10.02% of the world’s GDP comprised of healthcare expenditure in 2016, while in the United States, it was noted to be 17.07% of the GDP. Similarly, the healthcare expenditure was around 11.13% and 10.92% of the GDP in Germany and Japan respectively. The growing spending on healthcare is a major factor estimated to result in the market growth during the forecast period. However, the strict government policies regarding the approval of medical devices, equipment and drugs are anticipated to hamper the growth of renal disease treatment market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global renal disease treatment market which includes company profiling:

Novartis AG (NOVN)

Abbott (ABT)

Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Baxter (BAX)

Keryx Biopharamceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer (PFE)

Fresenius Medical Care

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Affymax Inc. (AFFY)

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global renal disease treatment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

