Edge Computing Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Edge computing Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers the detailed overview of the edge computing market in terms of market segmentation by component, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Edge computing is the method that allows data created by internet of things (IoT) devices to be processed at the place where it is produced, instead of being processed at an integrated data-processing warehouse. The edge computing market is anticipated to witness significant opportunities and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 38% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027.

This can be attributed to the ability of edge computing to process data at remote sites which provides numerous benefits to the organizations such as minimization of operating cost, limited use of internet bandwidth, improvement in performance and exploration of potential new business models among others. The global edge computing market is segmented by component, by end-user and by region.

On the basis of region, edge computing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in North America is estimated to hold major share during the forecast period on the back of early adoption of new and advanced technology across multiple end-users and presence of key players in the region. Moreover, the market in Europe continues to witness growth on account of increased demand for technologies and investments in research and development.

Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to project highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to increased investments in telecommunication sectors and increased use of smart devices in emerging economies such as India and China. These factors combined with increasing adoption and integration for edge solutions across various industrial sectors are anticipated to fuel the growth rate in the region.

The increase in number of IoT connected devices in future is estimated to contribute towards the growth of edge computing market owing to their ability to analyze and process large complex data generated by connected devices around the globe. Additionally, increase in investments, rise of 5g network and mitigation of security concerns in cloud computing are some of the applications which benefit edge computing market over the forecast period. However, lack of technical knowledge among the professionals for the adoption of complex edge computing technology is anticipated to restrain the growth of the edge computing market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the edge computing market which includes company profiling of key companies such as AT&T (NYSE: T), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), Dell Inc. (NYSE: DELL), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (NYSE: HPE), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and SAP SE (ETR: SAP).

The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the edge computing market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

