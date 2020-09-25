Big Boom in Nutraceuticals Market with Top Prominent Players like Amway, The Nature’s Bounty Co

The global nutraceuticals market was valued at US$ 252,535.4 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 465,709.8 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period 2019 – 2027. The nutraceuticals market is rapidly growing at a faster pace over the past few years. Increase in the disposable income coupled with changing lifestyle is attracting consumers to consume nutraceuticals or functional foods in the daily diet. Currently, a healthy gut system is a major concern among health-conscious consumers. Functional food enrich with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients are consumed for maintaining gut health. Additionally, functional foods help to reduce the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases and also provide physiological benefits. Consumers prefer to consume nutraceuticals rather than pharmaceutical drugs to prevent various diseases. The current trend among consumers to take preventive action to minimize the possibility of chronic diseases such as cancer, obesity, diabetes, allergy, Alzheimer, eye, immune, inflammatory and Parkinson’s diseases further boost the demand for nutraceuticals.

Some of the key players of Nutraceuticals Market:

Amway, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Nestle SA, General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Co, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Abbott, Danone S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc. and Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC

The Global Nutraceuticals Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by type:

Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals

Segmentation by application:

General Wellness, Beauty and Anti-Aging, Weight Management, Digestive Health, Sports and Energy

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Nutraceuticals market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Nutraceuticals market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

