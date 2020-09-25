Massive Growth for Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts Market by 2027

Phytochemicals are chemical compounds that occur naturally in plants. Phytochemicals are non-nutritive chemicals which have disease preventive or protective properties. These chemicals produce by the plant to protect themselves, but recent research validates that they can also protect humans against diseases. Some of the phytochemicals are isoflavones in soy, lycopene in tomatoes and flavanoids in fruits. A plant extract is a substance with certain properties which is removed from the tissue of a plant. Plant extract is usually removed by treating it with a solvent, to be used for a particular purpose. Plant extracts are used in various areas such as food and beverage, additives, pharmaceutical, etc. Phytochemicals & plant extracts are the ingredients extracted from plants which are generally known as plant chemicals.

Some of the key players of Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts Market:

BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Changsha Organic Herb Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Indena S.p.A, Linnea SA, Naturex, Plant Extracts International Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation

The Global Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

Segmentation by type:

Carotenoids, Flavanoids, Phytosterols, Others

Segmentation by application:

Personal Care, Functional Food and Beverages, Food Supplements, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

