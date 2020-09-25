The Surging Demand for Network Traffic Analyzer in Asia-Pacific Likely to Aid the Growth of the Network Traffic Analyzer Market 2017 – 2025

The global Network Traffic Analyzer market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Network Traffic Analyzer market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Network Traffic Analyzer market research study, 2020 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Network Traffic Analyzer market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Network Traffic Analyzer market report on the basis of market players

Key Players

Some of the key players of Network Traffic Analyzer Market are: CA Technologies, Cisco Systems, Colasoft, Genie Networks, HPE, Ipswitch, Kentik, Manageengine, Netscout Systems, Nokia, Plixer, Solarwinds, and others.

In December 2015, Cisco Systems acquired Lancope, a company which helps customers monitor, detect, analyze, and respond to modern threats on enterprise networks through continuous network visibility and specialized threat analysis and protection. This acquisition would help Cisco to provide enhanced visibility, context, and control over threats.

Network Traffic Analyzer Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Network Traffic Analyzer Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Network Traffic Analyzer Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for high speed networks as per the users and investments by data center providers in network infrastructure. North America region is expected to be followed by Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Regional analysis for Network Traffic Analyzer Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

