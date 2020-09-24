Pearlescent Pigment Market Industry Analysis, Forthcoming Growth, Industry Prospects and Forecast to 2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Pearlescent Pigment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the pearlescent pigment market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Based on product type, the global pearlescent pigment is bifurcated into natural pearl essence, titanium dioxide mica, ferric oxide mica and, others; by application, the market is segmented into paints & coatings, plastics, printing inks, cosmetics, construction materials, and others.

The pearlescent pigment market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027.

The increasing applications of pearlescent pigments in paints & coatings, personal care products, packaging plastics, and printing inks over the forecast period is anticipated to foster the growth of the market. In addition, improved lustrous appearance, coverage, durability, color strength and opacity exhibited using these pigments are also significantly impacting the growth of the market pertaining to its applications. The application of these pigments in printing inks, paper, and leather industry have resulted in better outcomes with increased dispersibility and opacity. This further is estimated to boost the growth of the market.

Furthermore, emerging applications of these pigments in cosmetics and toiletries which makes these products more attractive to the consumer are also expected to drive the growth of the market.

Based on region, pearlescent pigment market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

North America market is expected to show a notable growth followed by the market in Asia Pacific. This can be attributed to increase in number of end use industries and consumer awareness concerning the appearance of the products along with rise in personal disposable incomes, respectively.

Application in Paints & Coatings Industry

Application of these pigments along with water-based, solvent-based, and powder coatings due to their physical stability and chemical inertness is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, their acid & alkali resistance properties, neutrality, odorless, tasteless and non-toxic nature along with suitability for electrostatic coatings are also anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

However, steady increase in the prices of TiO 2 along with the adverse effects associated with the use of TiO 2 nanoparticles is expected to become a key restraint to the growth of pearlescent pigment market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the pearlescent pigment market which includes company profiling of BASF SE, Huaian Concord Industrial Product Co. Ltd., Sun Chemical, Lansco Colors, Kuncai, L’Arca Srl, Geotech, RIKA Technology Co., Ltd, Pritty Pearlescent Pigments Co., Ltd., Brenntag Specialties, Inc., Lingbao Pearlescent Pigment Co. Ltd., and other prominent players.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the pearlescent pigment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

