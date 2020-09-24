Prostaglandin Market- Comprehensive Insights, Rising Demand, Technological Innovations and Regional Outlook end of 2027

The report titled “Prostaglandin Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”delivers detailed overview of the Prostaglandin Market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application and by region.

The global prostaglandin market was valued at around USD 400 Million in 2018 and is expected to surpass more than USD 600 Million by 2027. The market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by product type into human and veterinary prostaglandin out of which, the proportion of human prostaglandin was about 84% in 2018 owing to the more generation of prostaglandin in humans. The market is further segmented by application into digestive, cardiovascular, gynecological, and ophthalmologic and others out of which, the proportion of cardiovascular application.

North America region is anticipated to have largest share in the market owing to increasing geriatric population, growing incidences of glaucoma and increasing investments in the pharmaceutical industry. Europe and Asia Pacific region are expected to witness significant growth and contribute to the revenue in the market during the forecast period.

Prostaglandin are hormones present in the body that control various processes in the body especially related to healing process. When the tissue is damaged or infected, these hormones create reactions that cause pain, inflammation and fever which stimulates the healing process, the formation of blood clot and contraction of the blood vessel when the body is bleeding.

When the blood clots are no longer needed and the injury has started to heal, prostaglandin stimulates the changes that allow the blood vessels to relax. In women, prostaglandin helps in regulating the reproductive system. Synthetic prostaglandin are used to induce labor during pregnancy. Moreover, they are used to treat glaucoma and stomach ulcers. Prostaglandin are short-lived and are broken down immediately by the body. They carry out their actions in the site where they are produced; this helps to limit their actions. These factors are expected to drive the prostaglandin market during the forecast period.

However, severe side effects associated with prostaglandin such as chronic heart failure, decreased lung function, kidney problems etc. is expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the prostaglandin market over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the prostaglandin market which includes company profiling of CEPIA, Johnson Matthey, Pfizer, Cayman Chemical, EMD Millipore, Yonsung Fine Chemicals, Everlight Chemical, Piramal Enterprises, Bio-Techne Corporation, Mironova Labs, and Chirogate.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the prostaglandin market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

