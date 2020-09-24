Recent report published by research nester titled “Global Coiled Tubing market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”delivers detailed overview of the global Coiled Tubing market in terms of market by region, by type, and by application.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Coiled tubing wire is also known as electric wire made up of welded non filler metals. Coiled tubing is rolled in reel and kept aside the derrick platform to lift the heavy equipment’s at the time of drilling.

Drilling and work over operations is accessible with the use of coiled tubing. Coiled tubing helps in fishing job to lift up the unwanted and unnecessary equipment’s from well. Coiled tubing can run down the hole through tubing or casing depending upon the operation. Bottom supported tool string is called bottom hole assembly (BHA), coiled tubing selection criteria totally depends on tool identification number, grade of wire, diameter of wire and total length of coiled tube.

Market size & trend

The global coiled tubing market is expected to reach around USD 7 billion in 2027 from USD 3.7 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.21%.till the period of 2018-2027.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in global Coiled Tubing market in the expected forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Additionally, increased drilling and production activities in Canada for enhancing the daily production rate of oil and gas in North America region is expected to positively support the growth rate in global coiled tubing market. Middle East is also slated for witnessing rising growth in market backed by increased work over operations in old oil and gas producing wells. Asia Pacific is also expected to notice moderate growth in Coiled Tubing market. Additionally, support and development of new fields in China is also supporting the growth of market in forecasted period.

Growth drivers

Canada under North America region with new exploratory drilling wells demands for various drilling and well intervention operations and drive the growth of market. Russia with increased productivity accounting for 10 million barrel per day production by Europe is also driving the growth of market in expected forecast period.

Development of oil and gas fields in Asia Pacific region demands for drilling operations in CBM fields in few countries such as China, India and Australia is also driving for the growth of coiled tubing market. Additionally, No other prominent substitutes of oil and gas has been found to be effective and reliable, which drives the Coiled Tubing market backed by increasing drilling operations.

Challenges

One of the challenges that is restraining the expansion of market is instability in OPEC (Oil Producing and Exporting Countries) with declining crude petroleum prices and pressure from US on production of oil& gas.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Coiled Tubing market which includes company profiling of Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Weatherford International Calfrac Well Services, Cudd, Energy Services (RPC), National Oilwell Varco, Pioneer Energy Services, PT Elnusa Tbk, Legend Energy, Smape S.r.l.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of global Coiled Tubing market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

