Dermatological Products Market: Global Forecast over 2018 to 2028

Competitive Landscape

The report provides detailed profiles of the leading players in the dermatological products market. The report includes information on the production facilities, market share of each company based on the region. Key developments, key financials, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis are also included in the report on dermatological products market.

Majority of the companies in the dermatological products market are focusing on the research and development activities to develop unique formulations. Mergers and acquisitions are also on a rise in dermatological products market in various regions.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Ltd. is planning to acquire a Japan-based skin care company, Ci:z Holdings Co. Ltd. The acquisition will provide ownership of some popular brands such as Labo Labo, Genomer, and Dr.Ci:Labo. It will also reinforce Johnson & Johnson’s presence in Japan.

Definition

Dermatological products are the range of products that help to deal with skin, hair, and nails problems and diseases. These products are specifically formulated to restore skin health. Majority of these dermatological products are marked as ‘Dermatologist-tested’ which means product was reviewed by a dermatologist, making it safe for use on skin.

The report on the dermatological products market provides a detailed analysis of the market, along with information on the most interesting developments in the dermatological products market across the globe. The report provides an overview of the dermatological products market, analysis of the trends, and identification of new opportunities in the dermatological products market.

Market Structure

The dermatological products market is segmented on the basis of product type, consumer orientation, sales channel, form, and region. Each segment is bifurcated into sub-segments to provide a better understanding of the dermatological products market.

Based on the product type, the dermatological products market is segmented into cleansers, acne treatment products, sunscreen products, skin moisturizer, skin whitening products, scar & starch mark products, and other products. By consumer orientation, the dermatological products market is segmented into male, female, and kids.

The dermatological products market based on sales channel includes modern trade, mono-brand/independent stores, specialty stores, online retailers, drug stores, and other sales channels. Based on form, the dermatological products market is divided into stick, wipes, oil, ointment/cream/gel, and powder.

A robust research methodology forms the basis of forecast and key insights provided in the report on dermatological products market. Primary and secondary research is conducted to gain information on recent happenings and trends in the dermatological products market. Interviews and valid data sources have formed an important part of primary and secondary research. The report on the dermatological products market is an authentic source of information, enabling clients to make decision on future business growth in the dermatological products market.

