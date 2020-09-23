Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Patient Record Management Market 2018 – 2028

The global Patient Record Management market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Patient Record Management market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Patient Record Management market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Patient Record Management market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Patient Record Management market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Players

The prominent players in patient record management market are: Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hyland Software, EPIC Systems, McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, 3M Company, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, and Inc, Kofax Ltd.

Global Patient Record Management Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share, owing to the well-developed software developing companies, and the presence of various innovative technologies in the healthcare sector. Europe is also expected to gain substantial market share due to the introduction of new technologies, which includes easy methods of restoring data. Also, APAC is supposed to be the fastest growing patient record management market as many companies are developing new technologies and innovations and also, due to the government initiatives taken towards the improvement of technologies by the emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan.

The patient record management market in Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the rise in technologies in healthcare sector.

Regional analysis for Global Patient Record Management Market includes

North America Patient Record Management Market US Canada

Latin America Patient Record Management Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Patient Record Management Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Patient Record Management Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Patient Record Management Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Patient Record Management Market

China Patient Record Management Market

Middle East and Africa Patient Record Management Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Each market player encompassed in the Patient Record Management market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Patient Record Management market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

