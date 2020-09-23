5G Technology Market Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021 – 2030 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Global 5G technology market will reach $388.82 billion by 2030, growing by 57.1% annually over 2020-2030 despite the impact of COVID-19.

Highlighted with 89 tables and 103 figures, this 200-page report “Global 5G Technology Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Communication Infrastructure, Connectivity (EMBB, MMTC, URLLC), Spectrum Range, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G technology market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10324890

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G technology market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Communication Infrastructure, Connectivity (EMBB, MMTC, URLLC), Spectrum Range, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Based on communication infrastructure, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Radio Access Network (RAN)

• Small Cell Base Station

• Macro Cell Base Station

• Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Core Network

• Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

• Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

• Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

• Fog Computing (FC)

• Network Slicing (NS)

Transport Network

Based on connectivity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

• Massive Machine-type Communications (MMTC)

• Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communication (URLLC)

Based on spectrum range, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• < 1 GHz

• 1–6 GHz

• > 6 GHz

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Industrial IoT

• Connected Transportation & Autonomous Driving

• Monitoring & Tracking

• Enhanced Video Services

• Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality

• Smart Surveillance

• Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Media and Entertainment

• Automotive & Transportation

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Intelligent Buildings & Home Automation

• Energy & Utilities

• Public Safety and Surveillance

• Defense and Military

• Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Communication Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10324890

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global 5G technology market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AT&T, Inc.

China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecommunications Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom Ag

Ericsson AB

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Google Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Lenovo

LG Electronics

MediaTek Inc.

Nokia Corp.

NTT Docomo, Inc.

Oppo

Orange S.A.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sk Telecom Co. Ltd.

Sprint

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

T-Mobile

Verizon Communications Inc.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency which focuses on multi-client market research database. The primary goal of the agency is to help industry professionals including various individuals and organizations gain an extra edge of competitiveness and help them identify the market trends and scope. The quality reports provided by the agency aims to make decision making easier for industry professionals and take firm decisions which helps them to form strategies after complete assessment of the market. Some of the industries under focus include healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ICT & Telecom, automotive and transportation, energy and power, chemicals, FMCG, food and beverages, aerospace and defense and others. Kenneth Research also focuses on strategic business consultancy services and offers a single platform for the best industry market research reports.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0911

Our other Reports :

asia pacific 5g enabled virtual reality vr marketeurope 5g enabled virtual reality vr marketnorth america 5g enabled virtual reality vr market5g enabled virtual reality vr marketasia pacific 5g enabled autonomous robots marketeurope 5g enabled autonomous robots marketnorth america 5g enabled autonomous robots market5g enabled autonomous robots marketasia pacific 5g enabled industrial iot iiot marketeurope 5g enabled industrial iot iiot marketnorth america 5g enabled indstrial iot iiot market5g enabled industrial iot iiot