Pine Bark Extract Market To Exceed Revenues Worth US$ By The End Of 2018 – 2028

The business intelligence study of the Pine Bark Extract market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Pine Bark Extract market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Pine Bark Extract market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Players:

Key market players identified in the global pine bark extract market include Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd.; Wuhan Vanz Pharm Inc.; Xian Tonking Biotech Co., Ltd.; Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; AuNutra Industries Inc.; Foodchem International Corporation; Productos Quimicos Gonmisol SA; Monteloeder; DaXingAnLing Gadol Sports Ingredient Co., Ltd.; A to Z Nutrition International Inc.; NOW; Swanson Superior Herbs; PURE NATURALS; PLANETARY HERBALS; Life Extension; Source Naturals, Inc.; Essiac Canada International; InVite Health; Nevada Pharm LLC; Herb Pharm and Nutraceutical (Kal).x

Opportunities for Pine Bark Extract Market Participants:

Pine bark extract has several health benefits, for instance, it helps cure allergies & asthma as well as improves athletic performances, circulation problems, mental function and eye diseases. A wide variety of pine species are distributed across the globe, and key regions associated with the pine bark extract market include North America, Latin America, APEJ and Western Europe. Latin American countries Cuba and Mexico account for a reasonable share of the trade of pine bark extract. There is an increase in the demand for pine bark extract in Western European and North American countries, which can be attributed to the high level of commercialisation of health and dietary supplements. Moreover, manufacturers are making healthy usage of pine bark extract worldwide. For instance, Bremenn Botanicals, one of the key vendors of pine bark extract, launched its anti-aging skin cream in 2017, and pine bark extract the fundamental constituent in this product. Key vendors present in the global pine bark extract market are aiming at producing new products. The benefits of pine bark extract have already been recognised over social media platforms, which has significantly boosted the demand for pine bark extract. This demand is expected to act as a driving force for the pine bark extract market.

By region, the global pine bark extract market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

