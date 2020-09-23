Self-Service Portal Market Tipped to Grow at a Steady Pace Over the Forecast Period, – 2018 – 2028

The global Self-Service Portal market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Self-Service Portal market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Self-Service Portal market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Self-Service Portal market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Self-Service Portal market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global self-service portal market are HappyFox Inc., MYOB Technology Ptv Ltd., Zendesk, Meemim Inc., Kayako, Freshworks Inc., Zoho Corp., BMC Software Inc., and Freshworks Inc., among others.

Self-Service Portal Market: Regional Overview

North America and Western Europe are expected to have major shares in the global self-service portal market. The U.S. is expected to have a huge adoption of self-service portal due to the high concern about customer relationship and the availability of advanced IT infrastructure. SEA and Other APAC countries are expected to have high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period due to continuous developments in emerging countries such as India and China.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Self-Service Portal Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Self-Service Portal Market includes development in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA



Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Others



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Each market player encompassed in the Self-Service Portal market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Self-Service Portal market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

