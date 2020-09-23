Nicosulfuron Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2027

The global Nicosulfuron market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Nicosulfuron market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Nicosulfuron market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Nicosulfuron market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Nicosulfuron market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dupont

Rayfull

Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Fengshan Group

Jiangsu Tianrong Group

Jingbo Agrochemicals Technology Co., Ltd.

Xinyi Zhongkai Agro Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Nab Agrochemicals Limited

Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Futian Agrochemical Co.,Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Amide Method

Niacin Method

Others

Segment by Application

Corn

Rice

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Nicosulfuron market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Nicosulfuron market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

