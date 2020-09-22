Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hard Disk Drive market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hard Disk Drive Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hard Disk Drive market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Hard Disk Drive Market By Type (Solid State Drives, Mechanical Hard Disk, Hybrid Hard Disk), By Application (Personal Use, Commercial Use, Government, Others), By Region, and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Hard Disk Drive Market by Type (SSD (Solid State Drives), HDD (Mechanical Hard Disk), HHD (Hybrid Hard Disk)), By Application (Personal Use, Commercial Use, Government, Others), and by Country -Global Forecast to 2029., which offers a holistic view of the global hard disk drive market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global hard disk drive market is projected to be US$ 58,583.2 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 97,558.5 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

A hard disk drive also called hard drive is an electromechanical data storage device which uses magnetic storage to store and recover digital data using one or more rigid rotating disks coated with magnetic material. The hard disk drive was first introduced by IBM in 1953 as a component of the IBM 305 RAMAC system. The size of the first hard disk drive was equal to a large refrigerator that could store 3.75 megabytes of data. The shipping of hard disk was started in 1956, and it was commercialized in 1957. The hard disk size form factor has continued to reduce due to technology advancement. Now the storage capacity of hard disk drive has increased to terabytes. Each generation of hard disk drive replaced by smaller size and larger storage capacity. Earlier it was useful only in the protected environment of the data center, but now it has reached to factories, homes, offices, ultimately become universal.

Internet protocol traffic in public clouds data centers is expected to nearly triple in near future which is expected to rise the demand for data storage device thus the hard disk drive market is projected to gain significant market growth in coming years. Moreover, increasing adaptation in cloud storage and other enterprise applications, driving the growth of the hard disk drive market. Beside, steadiness in the laptop market is one of the factors behind the increase in sale and shipment of the hard disk drive market.

Global Hard Disk Drive Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

However, the mobile phone has replaced all other devices. One mobile is providing various facilities such as a camera, computer, telephone, and many others. The mobile phone is also replacing personal computers. Decreasing demand for personal computer is creating a negative impact on the hard disk drive market growth. Moreover, in the field of information storage, NAND flash has emerged as the leading choice for enterprise storage. Various small devices such as MP3 players, digital cameras, and USB flash drives use NAND technology. This is expected to create new opportunities for storage device market

Global hard disk drive market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Country. Based on type, the market is segmented into SSD (Solid State Drives), HDD (Mechanical Hard Disk), and HHD (Hybrid Hard Disk). The HDD (Mechanical Hard Disk) segment accounts for the highest market share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into personal use, commercial use, government, and others. The commercial use segment accounts for a majority share in the global hard disk drive market.

Global Hard Disk Drive Market by Type, 2019

On the basis of the country, the market is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, and RoW. China accounts for the majority share in the global hard disk drive market. Rising demand for HDDs, coupled with increasing digitalization are factors driving market growth. India is followed by USA owing to extensive use of social media, and e-commerce, etc. Countrys such as Europe, South America, and RoW are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global hard disk drive market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corp, Seagate Technology PLC, Micron Technology, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., Lite-On Technology, Inc., Buffalo Americas, Inc., and others

Key Market Segments

Type

SSD (Solid State Drives)

HDD (Mechanical Hard Disk)

HHD (Hybrid Hard Disk)

Application

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Government And Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital Corp

Seagate Technology PLC

Micron Technology

Kingston Technology Company Inc.

Lite-On Technology Inc.

Buffalo Americas Inc.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Hard Disk Drive in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Hard Disk Drive Market By Type (Solid State Drives, Mechanical Hard Disk, Hybrid Hard Disk), By Application (Personal Use, Commercial Use, Government, Others), By Region, and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580