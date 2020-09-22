Recent report titled published by research nester “Walking Cart Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024”delivers detailed overview of the global walking cart market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by wheel type, by end-user, by price range, By distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global walking cart market is segmented into product type such as manual walking cart and electric walking cart. Among these segments, electric walking cart segment is envisioned to capture a remarkable CAGR over the forecast. Likely, increasing number of golf course along with swelled disposable income of the consumers is one the major factor fostering the market of walking cart. Furthermore, rising golf tourism across the globe is also projected to supplement the growth of walking cart market in near future.

Global walking cart market is projected to post a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Additionally, the walking cart market is riding on the back of rapid urbanization along with rising adoption of innovative technology. Moreover, the global walking cart market is projected to account for exponential revenue by 2024.

The 4 wheel segment by wheel type is projected to seize a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. In terms of geography, Europe and North America are the most notable regional market of walking cart in 2016. Europe region captured the lions share in the global walking cart market owing to presence of more than 7,400 golf courses. Apart from this, North America region accounted for the second largest market of walking cart in 2016 aided by U.S. and Canada. Further, rising adoption of advanced golf products on the back of rise in per capita income is believed to propel he growth of walking cart market.

Changing Lifestyle of Consumers

Swelled disposable income along with changing lifestyle of the consumers has encouraged the demand for walking cart. Moreover, rising penetration of lavish hotels integrated with modern infrastructure such as golf courses, swimming pools and others is also believed to foster the growth of walking cart market by 2024.

Evolution of Walking Cart

Introduction of electric walking cart integrated with advanced features along with continuous advancement in technology and rejuvenation of the golf industry are some of the factors propelling the market of walking cart market across the globe.

On the contrary, high cost associated with electric walking cart is envisioned to hamper the growth of walking cart market across the globe.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global walking cart market which includes company profiling of Big Max Golf, Bag Boy Company, The Proactive Sports Group, Sun Mountain Sports, Inc. , Adept Golf, Axglo Inc., Stewart Golf ,Bat-Caddy, Cart-Tek Golf Carts, Wilson Sporting Goods.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global walking cart market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

