Liquid Biopsy Market- Global Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities, 2021

The global liquid biopsy market has been segmented by cancer type into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal, prostate and liver among other cancers such as bladder, brain & nervous system cancer etc. The rising cases of metastatic cancer around the globe are anticipated to drive the demand for liquid biopsy with a significant market share over the forecast period.

The global market of liquid biopsy is anticipated to reach USD 10,850 Million by 2021 by expanding at a substantial compound annual growth rate of 25% over the forecast period. With increasing technological advancements, liquid biopsy is gaining importance over conventional methods of surgical biopsies. Further, the growing rate of cancer patients throughout the world is estimated to supplement the expansion of global Liquid Biopsy Market by the end of the forecast period.

Request Sample To Learn More About This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request/2/rep-id-69

Market Segmentation

In the regional segment, millions of new cancer cases in the United States are anticipated to drive the North America liquid biopsy market with dominant market share, making it the major market of liquid biopsy in overall liquid biopsy market around the globe. Further, rising cases of lung cancer responsible for 21.5% of all cancer mortalities in the European region is anticipated to benefit the growth of liquid biopsy market in Western Europe. Additionally, increasing per capita income combined with growing investments on healthcare infrastructure in India & China is expected to supplement Asia Pacific liquid biopsy market with highest compound annual growth rate over the period 2015-2021.

Growing Demand for Liquid Biopsy Due to Increasing Preference for Non-Invasive Procedures

The growth of the market is riding on the back of rising number of cancer patients, availability of research and development funding for liquid biopsy projects coupled with advancement in liquid biopsy technology. Additionally, initiatives taken by government regarding creating awareness about cancer detection & treatment are anticipated to bolster the growth of the liquid biopsy market around the globe.

However, expensive medical procedures might inhibit the growth of the global liquid biopsy market in the near future.

The report titled “Global Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global liquid biopsy market in terms of market segmentation by biomarkers, by sample type, by cancer type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Liquid Biopsy Market which includes company profiling:

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Biocartis, Guardant Health, Trovagene, Pathway Genomics, Biocept Inc., Exosome Diagnostics, QIAGEN N.V., Roche Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global liquid biopsy market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request/2/rep-id-69

About Us

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact Info

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919