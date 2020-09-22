Cloud Object Storage Market is thriving worldwide with the outstanding Vendors like Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cloud object storage is the secure cloud storage service that is used to store the unstructured data. It can store, process, and access massive amounts of data and features imperceptible bandwidth and capacity expansion, making it a perfect data pool for big data computation and analytics. Growing digitization across the globe coupled with a rise in the adoption of technologies such as big data analytics, Internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing is anticipated to fuel the growth of the cloud object storage market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Cloud Object Storage Market:

Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tencent Cloud

The Global Cloud Object Storage Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Deployment Type:

Public, Private, Hybrid

Segmentation by End-user:

BFSI, IT and Telecom, Social Media Platforms, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cloud Object Storage market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cloud Object Storage market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

