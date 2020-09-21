Nursery Furniture Market Key Players Analysis 2019-2027

The global Nursery Furniture market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Nursery Furniture market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Nursery Furniture market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Nursery Furniture market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Nursery Furniture market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nartart Juvenile
FLEXA
Lucky Baby
Ikea
Baby’S Dream
Bassett
Bellini
Child Craft Industries
Davinci
Delta
Land Of Nod
Million Dollar Baby
Williams-Sonoma
Simmons
Sorelle(C&T)
Graco
Afg Baby Furniture
Pali
Franklin & Ben
Babyletto
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Baby Cribs
Baby High Chair
Baby Bouncer
Other
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
Each market player encompassed in the Nursery Furniture market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Nursery Furniture market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
