Los Angeles, United State, – The report on the global Oral Vaccine market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Oral Vaccine Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Oral Vaccine market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Oral Vaccine market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Oral Vaccine market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Oral Vaccine market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Oral Vaccine market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Oral Vaccine market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Oral Vaccine market.

Oral Vaccine Market Leading Players

Merck, GSK, Sanofi, Lanzhou Institute, Serum Institute, Valneva, Shanghai United Cell, Bibcol, PaxVax, Vabiotech, Tiantan Biological, EuBiologics, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Bio-Med, Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Competitive Landscape The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Oral Vaccine market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Product Type:

Rotavirus Vaccine, Cholera Vaccine, Oral Polio Vaccine, Others

By Application:

Public, Private

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Oral Vaccine market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Oral Vaccine market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Oral Vaccine market?

• How will the global Oral Vaccine market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Oral Vaccine market?

Table of Contents

1 Oral Vaccine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oral Vaccine

1.2 Oral Vaccine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Rotavirus Vaccine

1.2.3 Cholera Vaccine

1.2.4 Oral Polio Vaccine

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Oral Vaccine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oral Vaccine Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Public

1.3.3 Private

1.4 Global Oral Vaccine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Oral Vaccine Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Oral Vaccine Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Oral Vaccine Industry

1.6 Oral Vaccine Market Trends 2 Global Oral Vaccine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Oral Vaccine Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Oral Vaccine Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Oral Vaccine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oral Vaccine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Oral Vaccine Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Oral Vaccine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Oral Vaccine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Oral Vaccine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Oral Vaccine Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Oral Vaccine Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Oral Vaccine Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Oral Vaccine Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Oral Vaccine Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Oral Vaccine Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Oral Vaccine Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Oral Vaccine Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccine Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccine Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Oral Vaccine Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Oral Vaccine Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Oral Vaccine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Oral Vaccine Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Oral Vaccine Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oral Vaccine Business

6.1 Merck

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Merck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Merck Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Merck Products Offered

6.1.5 Merck Recent Development

6.2 GSK

6.2.1 GSK Corporation Information

6.2.2 GSK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 GSK Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 GSK Products Offered

6.2.5 GSK Recent Development

6.3 Sanofi

6.3.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

6.3.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Sanofi Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Sanofi Products Offered

6.3.5 Sanofi Recent Development

6.4 Lanzhou Institute

6.4.1 Lanzhou Institute Corporation Information

6.4.2 Lanzhou Institute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Lanzhou Institute Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Lanzhou Institute Products Offered

6.4.5 Lanzhou Institute Recent Development

6.5 Serum Institute

6.5.1 Serum Institute Corporation Information

6.5.2 Serum Institute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Serum Institute Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Serum Institute Products Offered

6.5.5 Serum Institute Recent Development

6.6 Valneva

6.6.1 Valneva Corporation Information

6.6.2 Valneva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Valneva Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Valneva Products Offered

6.6.5 Valneva Recent Development

6.7 Shanghai United Cell

6.6.1 Shanghai United Cell Corporation Information

6.6.2 Shanghai United Cell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Shanghai United Cell Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Shanghai United Cell Products Offered

6.7.5 Shanghai United Cell Recent Development

6.8 Bibcol

6.8.1 Bibcol Corporation Information

6.8.2 Bibcol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Bibcol Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Bibcol Products Offered

6.8.5 Bibcol Recent Development

6.9 PaxVax

6.9.1 PaxVax Corporation Information

6.9.2 PaxVax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 PaxVax Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 PaxVax Products Offered

6.9.5 PaxVax Recent Development

6.10 Vabiotech

6.10.1 Vabiotech Corporation Information

6.10.2 Vabiotech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Vabiotech Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Vabiotech Products Offered

6.10.5 Vabiotech Recent Development

6.11 Tiantan Biological

6.11.1 Tiantan Biological Corporation Information

6.11.2 Tiantan Biological Oral Vaccine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Tiantan Biological Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Tiantan Biological Products Offered

6.11.5 Tiantan Biological Recent Development

6.12 EuBiologics

6.12.1 EuBiologics Corporation Information

6.12.2 EuBiologics Oral Vaccine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 EuBiologics Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 EuBiologics Products Offered

6.12.5 EuBiologics Recent Development

6.13 Panacea Biotec Ltd

6.13.1 Panacea Biotec Ltd Corporation Information

6.13.2 Panacea Biotec Ltd Oral Vaccine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Panacea Biotec Ltd Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Panacea Biotec Ltd Products Offered

6.13.5 Panacea Biotec Ltd Recent Development

6.14 Bio-Med

6.14.1 Bio-Med Corporation Information

6.14.2 Bio-Med Oral Vaccine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Bio-Med Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Bio-Med Products Offered

6.14.5 Bio-Med Recent Development

6.15 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals

6.15.1 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

6.15.2 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Oral Vaccine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Products Offered

6.15.5 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Recent Development 7 Oral Vaccine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Oral Vaccine Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oral Vaccine

7.4 Oral Vaccine Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Oral Vaccine Distributors List

8.3 Oral Vaccine Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Oral Vaccine Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Oral Vaccine by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oral Vaccine by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Oral Vaccine Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Oral Vaccine by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oral Vaccine by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Oral Vaccine Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Oral Vaccine by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oral Vaccine by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Oral Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Oral Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Oral Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Oral Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

