Covid-19 Impact Analysis On PCR Devices Market Insights On Strategies Of Key Players Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Takara Bio

Global PCR Devices Market By Technology (Digital PCR, Real-time PCR), Product Type (Instrument, Reagent, Consumables, Others), Application (Oncology, Blood Testing, Pathogen Detection, Research, Forensic, Others), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, Academia, Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026.

Global PCR Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing usage of biomarkers for diagnosis of diseases

PCR devices have its applications in DNA sequencing, cloning, library generations, mutagenesis, expression profiling among others. PCR devices are thermal cycler which is commonly used in laboratories for amplifying the segments of DNA through polymerase chain reaction.

According to World Health Organization, Globally a third of ischaemic heart disease is attributable to high cholesterol. Overall, raised cholesterol is estimated to cause 2.6 million deaths (4.5% of total) and 29.7 million disability in 2008 This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

There is rise in incidences of infectious diseases and genetic disorders infants are expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

There is increase in usage of biomarkers for diagnosis of diseases infants is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Technological advancement to adopt the new technology in PCR devices infants is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Restraints

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of knowledge and skilled professionals is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Global PCR devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of PCR devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the PCR devices market are Abbott. (US), BD(US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), QIAGEN ( Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Takara Bio, Inc (Japan), Biomérieux S.A. (France), Fluidigm (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Analytik Jena AG (Germany), SYGNIS Pharma AG(Germany ), LGC Limited (UK), Siemens (Germany), Enzo Life Science, Inc (India) RainDance Technologies, Inc (US) Affymetrix Inc (US )among others.

