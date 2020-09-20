Ductile Iron Pipe Market Movement-detailed Research Analysis 2019-2025

Global “Ductile Iron Pipe ” market research report from marketresearchhub’s perspective

Competitive Analysis

Segment by Type, the Ductile Iron Pipe market is segmented into

DN 80mm-300mm

DN 350mm-1000mm

DN 1100mm-1200mm

DN 1400mm-2000mm

Others

The segment of DN 350mm-1000mm holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 41%.

Segment by Application, the Ductile Iron Pipe market is segmented into

Water Supply/Treatment Pipe

Gas/Oil Supply

Mining

Trenchless Application

Others

The water supply/treament holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 78% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Ductile Iron Pipe market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Ductile Iron Pipe market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Ductile Iron Pipe Market Share Analysis

Ductile Iron Pipe market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Ductile Iron Pipe business, the date to enter into the Ductile Iron Pipe market, Ductile Iron Pipe product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Saint-Gobain

Kubota

US Pipe (Forterra)

Jindal SAW

Electro-steel Steels

Mcwane

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe

Kurimoto

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Shandong Ductile Pipes

Benxi Beitai

Angang Group Yongtong

SUNS

Shanxi Guanghua

Jiangsu Yongyi

