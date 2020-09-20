Surge in the Adoption of Coconut Cream to Fuel the Growth of the Coconut Cream Market Through the Assessment Period 2018 – 2026

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Coconut Cream market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Coconut Cream market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Coconut Cream market.

key players are also focusing on expanding the production of coconuts. Hence, in the forecast period, easy procurement and availability of coconuts may lead to a diversification of coconut products. Coconut cream is also a popular candidate amongst the lactose intolerant consumers. With the growing incidence of lactose intolerance and obesity disorders, consumers are compelled to opt for products such as coconut cream. It is noticed that organic certified products and Fair Trade labeled coconut cream have greater potential to penetrate the European market. A macroeconomic force that is driving the coconut cream market is that the regulatory bodies and government in Europe are demanding natural food in the schools and homes for the elderly. To penetrate the European market, the packaging of coconut cream is beheld as important. European consumers pay significantly higher for the coconut cream products which is packaged in Europe. This reflects the European consumers’ value for environment-friendly packaging, considering the recent trends for eco-friendly packaging.

Global Coconut Cream Market: Segmentation:

The global coconut cream market is segmented on the basis of nature, end use, packaging and sales channel-

On the basis of nature, the coconut cream market is segmented into-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the coconut cream market is segmented into-

Households

Foodservice

Industrial Food & beverages Dairy Frozen Desserts Sauces & spreads Confectionery Bakery Clinical Nutrition Sports Nutrition Infant Formulae RTD/RTE Others Cosmetics & Personal Care



On the basis of packaging, the coconut cream market is segmented into-

Cans

Tetra Packs

On the basis of sales channel, the coconut cream market is segmented into-

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailers Others



Global Coconut Cream Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global coconut cream market identified across the value chain include Adamjee Lukmanjee & Sons (Pvt) Ltd., SunOpta, Inc., Holista Tranzworld Limited, Ayam Sarl, ExpoLanka (Pvt) Limited, Pulau Sambu Singapore Pte Ltd., Petrow Food Industries Ltd, Kokonut Pacific/Niulife and Cocomi Bio Organic amongst others.

Global Coconut Cream Market: Key Takeaways

In March 2018, the company Daiya Foods, manufacturer of plant-based dairy alternatives launched a product Daiya Duets, which are alternative to yogurt and contain coconut cream as a base ingredient.

Opportunities for Coconut Cream Market Participants:

As South East Asia is the major manufacturer of coconut cream, product quality standards pertaining to the developed regions are often not met. This is a major hurdle for the growth of the coconut cream market, as developed regions showcase immense market potential but are unable to penetrate this region due to quality issues. Investigation at all levels of the value chain of coconut cream is important to make sure that the supply and consumption of coconut cream do not remain restricted to the local region.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from Coconut Cream industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the Coconut Cream. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

