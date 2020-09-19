Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market 2019: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast 2025

An Overview of the Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market

The global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market study touches on the growth prospects of the market during the historic period (2014-2018) as well as the forecast period (2019-2029). The report introspects the various factors that are projected to influence the growth trajectory of the Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market including the trends, drivers, and restraints.

The report offers a segment-wise analysis of the global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market wherein the value, market share and growth of each segment is provided in detail. On the basis of product type, the Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market is bifurcated into product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. In addition, based on the application type, the market is segmented into application 1, application 2, application 3, and application 4.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Evonik

ExxonMobil

Polynt

Mitsubishi Chemical

UPC Group

Sari Daya Plasindo (SDP)

Aekyung Petrochemical

Xiongye Chem

Kunshan Hefeng

PNK

AO Chemicals Company

Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Breakdown Data by Type

DINP (99.5%)

DINP (99.0%-99.5%)

Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Breakdown Data by Application

Plasticizer for PVC

Plasticizer for other Polymers

Other

