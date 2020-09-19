R&D Activities to Fast-track the Growth of the Solid State Lighting Market Between 2017 – 2025

“

In 2018, the market size of Solid State Lighting Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Solid State Lighting market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Solid State Lighting market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Solid State Lighting market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Solid State Lighting Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Solid State Lighting history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Solid State Lighting market, the following companies are covered:

Key Players

Some of the key players of Solid State Lighting market are OSRAM GmbH, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., NICHIA CORPORATION, Semiconductor Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Intematix Corporation, BRIGHT LIGHT SYSTEMS, INC., AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials, Inc. and Bridgelux, Inc.

Solid State Lighting Market: Regional Overview

By geography, Solid State Lighting market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America is expected to dominate the global Solid State Lighting Market during the forecast period, owing to government initiatives to adopt energy-efficient and eco-friendly technologies for illumination by banning incandescent bulbs and high implementation of solid state lighting systems across various industries. APEJ is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, corresponding to the increasing manufacturing of semiconductors, and expansion of the same.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Solid State Lighting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solid State Lighting , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solid State Lighting in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Solid State Lighting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Solid State Lighting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Solid State Lighting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solid State Lighting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

“