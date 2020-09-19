Budget Hotels Market: Quantitative Analysis From 2019 To 2023 To Enable The Stakeholders To Capitalize On The Prevailing Market Opportunities

The global Budget Hotels market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Budget Hotels market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Budget Hotels market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Budget Hotels market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Budget Hotels market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Budget Hotels market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Budget Hotels market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Market segment 2, split into

Private

Commercial

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Budget Hotels market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Budget Hotels market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

All Seasons Hotels

B&B Hotels

Balladins Hotels

Campanile

Comfort

Days INn

dolby hotels

econo lodge

etap

express by holiday inn

formule1

future inns

hotel bannatyne

ibis

innkeepers lodge

wetherspoon lodges

sleep inn

super 8

capsule inn shimbashi



