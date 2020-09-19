Aluminum Flat Products Market Geography Analysis 2019-2025

The global Aluminum Flat Products market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Aluminum Flat Products market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Aluminum Flat Products market is segmented into

Flat Bars

Foil Stock

Fin Stock

Sheets

Plates

Circles

Segment by Application

Building & Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods

Equipment & Machinery

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Others

Global Aluminum Flat Products Market: Regional Analysis

The Aluminum Flat Products market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Aluminum Flat Products market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Aluminum Flat Products Market: Competitive Analysis

The major players in global Aluminum Flat Products market include:

Chalco

Hindalco Industries Limited

Aleris Corporation

Xinfa Group

UACJ Corporation Maharashtra Metal

Norsk Hydro

Constellium

Arconic

JW Aluminum

National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO)

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminum Industry S.A.

Alcoa Corporation

Novelis

Logan Aluminum



