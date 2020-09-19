Promising Opportunities in North America and Europe to Propel the Growth of the Intelligent Automation Market 2018 – 2028

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Intelligent Automation market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Intelligent Automation market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Intelligent Automation market.

Assessment of the Global Intelligent Automation Market

The recently published market study on the global Intelligent Automation market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Intelligent Automation market. Further, the study reveals that the global Intelligent Automation market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Intelligent Automation market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Intelligent Automation market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Intelligent Automation market.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Intelligent Automation market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Intelligent Automation market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Intelligent Automation market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

key players operating in the Intelligent Automation market are Capgemini SE, CGI Group Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, Cognizant Corporation, UiPath, IBM Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Crowd Computing Systems, Inc., and Avanade.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the intelligent automation market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large regional market for intelligent automation as a majority of the intelligent automation vendors such as CGI Group Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, and Cognizant Corporation are based in North America. The automation and intelligence market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by the emergence and growing popularity of the software that help users drive innovation including intelligent automation. Rising consumer spending and evolving consumer lifestyle in countries in the above-mentioned regions is likely to increase the scope of penetration of intelligent automationt in these regions in the near future.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Intelligent Automation Market Segments

Global Intelligent Automation Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Intelligent Automation Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Intelligent Automation Market

Global Intelligent Automation Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Intelligent Automation Market

Intelligent Automation Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Intelligent Automation Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Intelligent Automation Market includes

North America Intelligent Automation Market US Canada

Latin America Intelligent Automation Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Intelligent Automation Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Intelligent Automation Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Intelligent Automation Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Intelligent Automation Market

China Intelligent Automation Market

The Middle East and Africa Intelligent Automation Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Intelligent Automation market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Intelligent Automation market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Intelligent Automation market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Intelligent Automation market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Intelligent Automation market between 20XX and 20XX?

