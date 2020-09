Rising Production Scale Motivates SMT Placement Equipment Market Growth in the Coming Years

Global “SMT Placement Equipment ” Market Research Study

The report bifurcates the global “SMT Placement Equipment ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global SMT Placement Equipment market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, Japan, South Korea, China and Southeast Asia. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ASM Pacific Technology(ASMPT)

Fuji

Hanwha Precision Machinery

Yamaha Motor

JUKI

Panasonic

Assembleon(K&S)

Mycronic

Universal Instruments

Europlacer

Mirae

Autotronik

DDM Novastar

Beijing Torch

SMT Placement Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

High-Speed Type

Medium-Speed Type

Others

SMT Placement Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Telecommunications Equipment

Others

