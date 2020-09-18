Huge Demand for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2026

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is a type of vehicle that uses a hydrogen fuel cell to power its on-board electric motor. This vehicle does not release any greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during vehicle operation unlike diesel-powered and gasoline vehicles. Further, extensive support from the government to propel hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure fuels the market growth. The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the development of infrastructure to produce hydrogen. Further, domestic presence of hydrogen fuel cell vehicle (HFCV) OEMs globally and developments in aggressive hydrogen refueling stations (HRS) fuel the market growth. However, initial large investment in infrastructure is expected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, increase in launch of government initiatives to propel hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure provides a major growth opportunity.

Some of the key players of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market:

Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Daimler, Audi, BMW, Volvo, Ballard Power Systems, General Motors, and MAN.

Vehicle Type Segmentation:

Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle

Technology Segmentation:

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, and Others

Major Regions play vital role in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

