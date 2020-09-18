Digital Oilfield Solutions Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2018 – 2028

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the digital oilfield solutions market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2018–2028). The main objective of the report is to offer insights on advancements in the global digital oilfield solutions market. The study provides market dynamics that are expected to influence the current business environment and future status of the digital oilfield solutions market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the digital oilfield solutions market.

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. The sales of digital oilfield solutions is estimated to grow at a rapid pace in the near future. Moreover, the growth of the oil and gas industry, recovery from low crude oil prices and rising demand for cyber security solutions are expected to further drive the growth of the digital oilfield solutions market.

The report provides a detailed market share analysis of the digital oilfield solutions market on the basis of key manufacturers. A section of the report highlights a country-wise analysis of the digital oilfield solutions market. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the report, including new technological developments as well as product offerings for niche applications in the digital oilfield solutions market.

Key Segments Covered

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Domain

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2788

Automation solutions

Instrumentation

By End Use

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

By Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/2788

Western Europe

South East Asia (SEA) & Pacific

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for digital oilfield solutions.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain analysis and key trends in the market. The next section that follows includes global market analysis, analysis by components, domain, end use and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year with market numbers estimated for 2018 and a forecast made for 2018–2028.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the same on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the digital oilfield solutions market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the digital oilfield solutions.

Research Methodology

XploreMR conducts exploratory research at a granular market level to arrive at the segmentation of the digital oilfield solutions market. An initial study is conducted to identify the digital oilfield solutions market structure and demand pattern of the digital oilfield solutions market by the segments (i.e. by component, by domain and by end use) in each prominent region of the globe. This study involves data mining via primary interviews with experts representing digital oilfield solutions manufacturers, dealers and end user industries. Data from secondary sources includes company annual reports, industry association publications, industry presentations, white papers and company press releases to understand the digital oilfield solutions market dynamics across various levels of the value chain. Post ascertaining the digital oilfield solutions market behavior, a data validation is conducted vis-a-vis primary and secondary research data to arrive at the base numbers with 2017 as the base number and estimated sales for 2018, followed by a forecast for the years 2018 to 2028.

XploreMR validates the forecast developed using concrete growth levels derived from macro and micro factors related to the digital oilfield solutions market. For instance, the growth of digitalization in the oil and gas industry, industry value added, end use industry growth and key participant annual sales performances are analyzed to attain the digital oilfield solutions market forecast and refine anomalies, if any. This approach enables the forecasting of the digital oilfield solutions market in terms of CAGR with respect to the forthcoming period based on end user sentiments and analyzes the digital oilfield solutions market on the basis of Year-on-Year growth (Y-o-Y). The digital oilfield solutions market is analyzed in terms of Absolute Dollar Opportunity and Basis Point Share (BPS) along with a market attractive index for sharing every aspect of high growth segments in the digital oilfield solutions market.

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/2788/SL