The electronic shelf label market size was valued at $624.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.40 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027. The electronic shelf label (ESL) system is used for displaying product pricing on shelves. It utilizes wireless communication networks such as radio frequency (RF) technology and infrared (IR) technology to communicate with the back-end database. Electronic display modules are basically attached to the front edge of retail shelving. The automatic updating of product pricing is done whenever a price is changed from a central control server. These labels eliminate the discrepancies in selling price of the products and display reliable pricing to the customers. The ESL system has a wide range of applications in various stores such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, non-food retail stores, specialty stores, and others.

Some of the key players of Electronic Shelf Label Market:

Pricer, SES-imagotag, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, E Ink Holdings, Displaydata Limited, Altieer Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporation, Clearink Display, Panasonic Corporation, and NCR Corporation.

