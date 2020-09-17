The global power electronics market size is expected to reach $36.64 billion by 2027 from $23.25 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. Power module is a set of power components integrated in power semiconductor devices. Power devices can attain extremely low resistance and high-frequency switching. These properties are exploited in high-efficiency power supplies, electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), photovoltaic inverters, and RF switching. These devices are applicable in power supplies for server, IT equipment, high-efficiency & stable power supplies, and EV & HEV devices. This is attributed to the fact that these devices facilitate control and conversion of electrical power effectively and efficiently.

Some of the key players of Power Electronics Market:

ABB Group, Fuji Electric Co, LTD, Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rockwell Automation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Toshiba Corporation

Device Type Segmentation:

Power Discrete, Power Module, and Power IC

Application Segmentation:

Power Management, UPS, Renewable, and Others

Major Regions play vital role in Power Electronics market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

