Flip chip, also known as controlled collapse chip connection (C4), is used for interconnecting semiconductor devices, such as IC chips, microscopic devices, micro sensors, and microprocessor to external circuitry while utilizing deposited solder bumps onto the chip pads. Use of flip chip interconnections offers numerous advantages over conventional wire bond, which includes superior thermal & electrical performance, reduced form factors, well-defined construction, substrate flexibility for varying performance requirements, and the highest I/O capability.

Some of the key players of Flip Chip Market:

IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., 3M, Samsung electronics Co., Ltd, Amkor Packaging Technology, Inc., TSMC, Ltd, Apple, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., and AMD, Inc.

The Global Flip Chip Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

Segmentation by Packaging Technology:

– 3D IC

– 2.5D IC

– 2D IC

Segmentation by Bumping Technology:

– Copper Pillar

– Solder Bumping

– Gold Bumping

– Others (Aluminum & Conductive Polymer)

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Flip Chip market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Flip Chip market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Flip Chip Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Flip Chip Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Flip Chip Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Flip Chip Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Flip Chip Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

