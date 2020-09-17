The global telecom electronics manufacturing service market size is expected to reach $209.17 billion by 2027 from $137.37 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2020 to 2027. An electronic manufacturing services company (EMS) is significantly important, if in need of professional help in designing, testing, building, and delivering, implementing aftermarket support for electronic product. An experienced EMS provider will deliver value throughout the entire product development, launch, and post-launch support process. Electronic manufacturing involves different levels of automation, depending on the company and project. EMS companies may produce large runs of products typically use heavily automated manufacturing. In addition, providers who specialize in prototypes or small production runs typically assemble PCBs manually to save the time and cost involved in setting up automated assembly equipment.

Some of the key players of Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Service Market:

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), FLEX .LTD, Benchmark, Jabil Inc., Plexus Corp, Celestica Inc., Creation Technologies, Sanmina Corporation, Pegatron Corporation, and Wistron Corporation.

The Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Service Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

– Computing Devices & Equipment

– Servers & Routers

– RF & Microwave

– Fiber Optic Devices

– Transceivers & Transmitters

– Others

Segmentation by SERVICE:

– Electronic Design and Engineering

– Electronics Assembly

– Electronic Manufacturing

– Supply Chain Management

– Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Service market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

