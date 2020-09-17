Hemostatic wound dressing market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in healthcare industry and increasing product approvals are the factor for the growth of this market.

This hemostatic wound dressing market report covers myriad of aspects of the market analysis which many businesses call for. This market report comprises of a chapter on the global market and all of its associated companies with their profiles, which gives important information and data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The hemostatic wound dressing report also presents a profound overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin about healthcare industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hemostatic wound dressing market are Baxter, Stryker, CryoLife, BD, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Medtronic, Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, Aesculap, Inc., chitotech, ARGON MEDICAL, Tricol Biomedical, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, SAMYANG BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION, SAM Medical, CuraMedical B.V., Z-Medica, LLC, and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Axio announced that they have received US FDA clearance for their hemostatic dressing – Axiostat. This specially designed for comfort and faster healing to the patients suffering from chronic wound, such as diabetic foot ulcers, skin abrasions, and others. This new solution has the ability to stop bleeding in just two to three minutes after its application

In May 2014, Z Medica announced they are going to acquire Novacol a Class III resorbable hemostatic product from TAUREON. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand the product reach in the different country and strengthen their position. This will also help the company to enhance their portfolio and provide more effective and safe products to the healthcare industry

List of Chapters:

1 Hemostatic Wound Dressing Market Overview

2 Global Hemostatic Wound Dressing Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Hemostatic Wound Dressing Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2026)

4 Global Hemostatic Wound Dressing Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2026)

5 Global Hemostatic Wound Dressing Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Hemostatic Wound Dressing Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Hemostatic Wound Dressing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Hemostatic Wound Dressing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Hemostatic Wound Dressing Market Forecast (2019-2026)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Segmentation: Global Hemostatic Wound Dressing Market

By Type

(Thrombin based Hemostats, Gelatin Hemostats, Combination Hemostats, Collagen based Hemostats, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Hemostats),

Application

(Trauma, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery),

End-User

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Centers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Rising aging population will drive the market growth Increasing adoption of hemostatic agents will also accelerate the growth of this market



Growing surgical procedures will also enhance the market growth

Increasing R&D activities initiated by government will also drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Using hemostatic wound dressing can cause heat inflammation, redness, and irritation on skin; this factor can restrain the market growth

Rising usage of surgical staples will restrict the growth of this market

