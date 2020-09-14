Audiobooks refer to the footages that are being narrated by the authors or any other voiceover artists. The Audiobook publishing industry has shown strong growth as consumer demand for audiobooks has increased. The rise of the digital audiobook format and increasing smartphone usage have made audiobooks more accessible to a wider audience than ever before.

The Global Audiobooks Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the audiobooks market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of audiobooks market with detailed market segmentation by type, platform. The global audiobooks market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading audiobooks market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the audiobooks market.

The global audiobooks market is segmented on the basis of type, platform. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as monthly, semi-annually, yearly. On the basis of platform, the market is segmented as iOS, android, windows.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Audible, Inc

2. AudiobooksNow

3. Downpour

4. NOOK Digital, LLC

5. Penguin Random House LLC.

6. PODIUM PUBLISHING

7. Rakuten Kobo Inc.

8. RBmedia

9. Scribd, Inc.

10. Storytel

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global audiobooks market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The audiobooks market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting audiobooks market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the audiobooks market in these regions.

