Payment cards are a part of a payment system that enables customers to access funds. This card is linked to an account of the cardholder, and the cards act as a means of authentication to the account of the cardholder. Increasing inclination towards digital transactions and reduce the use of cash are the major factor boosting the growth of the payment card market.

The Global Payment Card Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Payment card industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview payment card market with detailed market segmentation as type, technology, and geography. The global payment card market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Payment card market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the payment card market.

The global payment card market is segmented on the basis of type, technology. On the basis of type the market is segmented as credit card, debit card, atm cards, charge card, stored value card, fleet card, others. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as magnetic stripe, smart card, payment cloud, proximity card, others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

American Express Company

2. Bank of America Corporation

3. Capital One

4. Citigroup Inc

5. Discover

6. JPMorgan Chase and Co.

7. Mastercard Incorporated

8. PayPal Holdings, Inc.

9. Visa Inc.

10. Wells Fargo

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global payment card market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The payment card market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting payment card market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the payment card market in these regions.

