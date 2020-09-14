Time and attendance software is the tool that optimizes and tracks the number of work hours of an employee, which helps to keep a record of wages and salaries paid. It helps to maximize cash flow and minimize waste. The wide range of applications of time and attendance software such as payroll management, scheduling, attendance management, labor budgeting, and task management which makes its popularity among the end-user, thereby, boosting the growth of the time and attendance software market.

The Global Time and Attendance Software Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Time and attendance software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview time and attendance software market with detailed market segmentation as type, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global time and attendance software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading time and attendance software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the time and attendance software market.

The global time and attendance software market is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as time cards, proximity cards badges and key fobs, biometric, web-based login stations, interactive voice response (IVR). On the basis enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, others. The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

ADP, Inc.
Ceridian HCM, Inc.
EasyClocking
Kronos Incorporated
Paycom
Paycor, Inc.
Replicon
Workday, Inc.
WorkForce Software, LLC.

ADP, Inc.

2. Ceridian HCM, Inc.

3. EasyClocking

4. Kronos Incorporated

5. Paycom

6. Paycor, Inc.

7. Replicon

8. Workday, Inc.

9. WorkForce Software, LLC.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global time and attendance software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The time and attendance software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting time and attendance software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the time and attendance software market in these regions.

