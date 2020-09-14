Roofing material is the outer layer on the roof of a residential and non-residencial building. This material is sometimes self-supporting but generally supported by an underlying structure. Roofing material provides shelter from the natural elements. The outer layer of a roof shows great variation dependent upon availability of material, and the nature of the supporting structure. A wide variety of roofing materials are commercially available, depending on the structural, aesthetic, and economic requirements of consumers. Over the past few years, roofing structures have appeared as an architectural trademark.

The report aims to provide an overview of the roofing materials market with detailed market segmentation by category, resin type, backing material, application, and end-use industry and geography. The global roofing materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading roofing materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global roofing materials market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the roofing materials market is segmented into asphalt shingles, concrete and clay tiles, metal roofs, plastics, and others. Based on application the global roofing materials market is divided into residential and non-residential.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Atlas Roofing Corporation

2. BMI Group

3. Boral Roofing

4. Carlisle Construction Materials

5. CertainTeed

6. Etex

7. Euroshield Roofing and G.E.M. Inc.

8. GAF

9. Johns Manville

10. Owens Corning

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global roofing materials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The roofing materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the roofing materials market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the roofing materials market in these regions.

