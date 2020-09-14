The vapor barrier is plastic sheeting, which is connected to the inside wall (moist) of the structure and the drywall. The vapor barrier avoids the trapped water vapor from the interior of the house to escape through the wall and condense on the warmer portion of the wall. This moisture can loosen plaster, erupt paint, decrease the efficiency of the insulation, and can also lead to structural damage. Moreover, it can also encourage the growth of mold and fungus, degrade indoor air quality, which can also create health issues.

The global vapor barrier market is segmented on the basis of material type, installation, application, and end use industry. Based on material tyep, the global vapor barrier market is segmented into glass, sheet metal, polymers, drywall, and others. Based on installation, the global vapor barrier market is segmented into membranes, coatings, cementitious waterproofing, stacking & filing. On the basis of application, the global vapor barrier market is segmented into corrosion, resistance, insulation, water proofing, and others. On the basis of end use industry, the global vapor barrier market is segmented into construction, packaging, automotive, and others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

3M

2. Bostik

3. Carlisle Companies

4. Dow

5. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

6. Johns Manville

7. Laticrete International Inc.

8. Saint Gobain

9. Soprema

10. W. R. Meadows, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Vapor barrier market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Vapor barrier market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Vapor barrier market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Vapor barrier market in these regions.

