Gamification includes applying game design techniques, game styles, game mechanics or non-game applications as a channel to incorporate healthy behaviors and thereby potentially transform patient outcomes. Gamified apps, therapies and devices are gradually appearing in the field of healthcare that helps to make easy behavior changes in better and fun way. Gamification procedures in healthcare industry is still at experimental stage and majorly applied to health and wellness as an educational and training tool to encourage people for taking actions leading to health benefits.

The global healthcare gamification market is segmented on the basis of game type, application, and end user. Based on game type, the market is segmented into casual games, serious games and exercise games. On the basis of application, the healthcare gamification market is segmented into fitness management, medical training, physical therapy and others. Based on end user, the healthcare gamification market is classified as enterprise-based users and consumer-based users.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Fitbit, Inc.

2. Ayogo Health Inc.

3. hubbub health, inc.

4. Microsoft

5. Bunchball inc.

6. EveryMove

7. Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

8. JawBone

9. MANGO HEALTH

10. Nike, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare gamification market based on product type, modality, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare gamification market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the healthcare gamification market in the coming years, owing to high adoption of technological advanced solutions for treatment and therapies as well as large number of population suffering with chronic diseases in the in the region that demands innovative ways for treatment of diseases. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the healthcare gamification market during the forecast period, due to increasing use of games for health condition improvements and increasing fitness needs in the region.

