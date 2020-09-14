Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Payment Gateways Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2020-2025.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Payment Gateways Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020-2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Payment Gateways Market over the period 2020-2025.

“THE FINAL REPORT WILL COVER THE IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 ON THIS INDUSTRY.”

A payment gateway is an e-commerce application that authorizes payments for e-businesses, online retailers, bricks and clicks, or traditional brick and mortar businesses. It transmits Transaction information to Acquiring Banks and responses from Issuing Banks (such as whether a transaction is approved or declined). In other words, the transaction flows through the payment gateway, to the payments ecosystem, and should it be approved, will eventually make its way into the merchant account.

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Payment Gateways by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Online Mode

Offline Mode

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Stripe

PayPal

Amazon Payments

Authorize.net

WorldPay

Adyen

CCBill

2Checkout

First Data

SecurePay

PayU

MOLPay

Paymill

GMO

Alipay

Tenpay

Ping++

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Retail

Catering Industry

Medicine & Cosmetics

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

The research report provides comprehensive information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities, technologies, and the changing structure of the market. The report incorporates market details that are divided relying on manufacturing region, driving organizations, and item type. The market is segregated into the product, end-use sector, and region. Moreover, key companies are analyzed based on their financial outlooks, their research and development statuses, as well as their expansion strategies for the coming years, have been highlighted in the report. Depending on the segmentation, the research document reveals the product development, profit, cost, market value, and development ratio of each type.

Our Other Reports :

