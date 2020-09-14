Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2020-2025.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020-2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market over the period 2020-2025.

“THE FINAL REPORT WILL COVER THE IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 ON THIS INDUSTRY.”

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Online Food Delivery and Takeaway by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

* Delivery

* Takeaway & Dine-in

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

* Delivery Hero Holding

* Foodpanda

* Just Eat Holding

* Takeaway

* Grubhub

* Domino’s Pizza

* Pizza Hut

* Foodler

* Deliveroo

* Ubereats

* McDonalds

* Seamless

* Subway

* Snapfinger

* Zomato

* Olo

* Yemeksepeti

* Meituan

* Go-Food

* Swiggy

* Eleme

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

* Office Worker

* Students

* Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

* North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

* Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

* South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

The research report provides comprehensive information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities, technologies, and the changing structure of the market. The report incorporates market details that are divided relying on manufacturing region, driving organizations, and item type. The market is segregated into the product, end-use sector, and region. Moreover, key companies are analyzed based on their financial outlooks, their research and development statuses, as well as their expansion strategies for the coming years, have been highlighted in the report. Depending on the segmentation, the research document reveals the product development, profit, cost, market value, and development ratio of each type.

Why Buy This Report?

* To gain insightful analyses of the market shares and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

* Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

* To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

* Learn about the market trends strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

* To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

* Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Industry

Figure Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Online Food Delivery and Takeaway

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Online Food Delivery and Takeaway

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Online Food Delivery and Takeaway

Table Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Delivery

Table Major Company List of Delivery

3.1.2 Takeaway & Dine-in

Table Major Company List of Takeaway & Dine-in

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Delivery Hero Holding (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Delivery Hero Holding Profile

Table Delivery Hero Holding Overview List

4.1.2 Delivery Hero Holding Products & Services

4.1.3 Delivery Hero Holding Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Delivery Hero Holding (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Foodpanda (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Foodpanda Profile

Table Foodpanda Overview List

4.2.2 Foodpanda Products & Services

4.2.3 Foodpanda Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Foodpanda (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Just Eat Holding (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Just Eat Holding Profile

Table Just Eat Holding Overview List

4.3.2 Just Eat Holding Products & Services

4.3.3 Just Eat Holding Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Just Eat Holding (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Takeaway (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Takeaway Profile

Table Takeaway Overview List

4.4.2 Takeaway Products & Services

4.4.3 Takeaway Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Takeaway (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Grubhub (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Grubhub Profile

Table Grubhub Overview List

4.5.2 Grubhub Products & Services

4.5.3 Grubhub Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Grubhub (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Domino’s Pizza (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Domino’s Pizza Profile

Table Domino’s Pizza Overview List

4.6.2 Domino’s Pizza Products & Services

About Kenneth Research:

