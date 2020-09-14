Specialty Fibers Market top manufactures, Regions, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, Market Size and Forecasts 2019-2024

Detailed Study on the Global Specialty Fibers Market

Segment by Type, the Specialty Fibers market is segmented into

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Fiber

Segment by Application, the Specialty Fibers market is segmented into

Body Armor & Helmet

Aerospace Materials

Sports Materials

High Strength Rope

Tire

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Specialty Fibers Market Share Analysis

Specialty Fibers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Specialty Fibers product introduction, recent developments, Specialty Fibers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

DowDuPont

Teijin

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Kolon

Hyosung

Huvis

TAYHO

Bluestar

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Guangdong Charming

Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

Zhaoda Specially Fiber

SRO

Toray

ZOLTEK(Toray)

Mitsubishi Rayon

Toho Tenax

Hexcel

Formosa Plastics Corp

SGL

Cytec Solvay

DowAksa

Hyosung

Taekwang Industrial

Zhongfu Shenying

Jiangsu Hengshen

Weihai Tuozhan Fiber

Bluestar Fibres

DSM

Honeywell

