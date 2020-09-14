Specialty Fibers Market top manufactures, Regions, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, Market Size and Forecasts 2019-2024

Detailed Study on the Global Specialty Fibers Market
Specialty Fibers Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Specialty Fibers market.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Specialty Fibers market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Specialty Fibers in each end-use industry.
Segment by Type, the Specialty Fibers market is segmented into
Carbon Fiber
Aramid Fiber
Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Fiber
Segment by Application, the Specialty Fibers market is segmented into
Body Armor & Helmet
Aerospace Materials
Sports Materials
High Strength Rope
Tire
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Specialty Fibers Market Share Analysis
Specialty Fibers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies.
The major companies include:
DowDuPont
Teijin
JSC Kamenskvolokno
Kolon
Hyosung
Huvis
TAYHO
Bluestar
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
Guangdong Charming
Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical
Zhaoda Specially Fiber
SRO
Toray
ZOLTEK(Toray)
Mitsubishi Rayon
Toho Tenax
Hexcel
Formosa Plastics Corp
SGL
Cytec Solvay
DowAksa
Hyosung
Taekwang Industrial
Zhongfu Shenying
Jiangsu Hengshen
Weihai Tuozhan Fiber
Bluestar Fibres
DSM
Honeywell
