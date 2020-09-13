Starchy Roots Market : Key Players Business Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Starchy Roots market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Starchy Roots market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Starchy Roots market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Starchy Roots market.

As per the report, the Starchy Roots market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Starchy Roots market are highlighted in the report. Although the Starchy Roots market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Starchy Roots market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Starchy Roots market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Starchy Roots market

Segmentation of the Starchy Roots Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Starchy Roots is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Starchy Roots market.

Starchy Roots Market: Static Productivity of Root Crops to Confine Growth

Roots and tuber crops, or starchy roots, have been historically ignored by national governments, which in turn has led to lower priority for R&D. This has also inhibited implementation of advanced agro-technological approaches for enhancing productivity of starchy roots. For example, cassava is still considered as a refuge crops among farmers against the backdrop of the prominence of other established commodity crops such as cocoa, coconut, oil palm, and coffee. This has led to a static development of starchy roots worldwide.

Recognizing the potential of the starchy roots market, and challenges impeding its growth prospects, the field of root crop cultivation has recently been receiving adequate attention in terms of changes in government policies. Policies related to agricultural development, trade and research are among key areas while making the changes. The National Agriculture Research Institute, Highlands Regional Centre, Papua New Guinea has proposed adoption of a value chain approach, driven by market demands for fresh and processed root crops to resolve the issues of static productivity.

Starchy Roots’ Potential in Dietary Energy to Augment its Market Growth

Growth of the starchy roots market will continue to be driven by inherent attributes of root crops such as high carbohydrate content, which tends to be an economical source of dietary energy. Although high moisture content in starchy roots has meant that energy offered is nearly one-third of an equivalent weight of wheat or rice. On the contrary, high yields of starchy roots enable more energy per land unit as compared to cereal grains. This is likely to pave new avenues for growth of the starchy roots market in the foreseeable future.

Starchy roots such as cassava seek adoption as a bodying agent in several commercially available infant nutritional supplements and baby food products. As starchy roots such as cassava offer gluten-free and organic starch, their adoption in functional foods and baby foods has witnessed high rate in recent years, Expansion of the starchy roots market will continue to remain impacted by rising levels of working women, coupled with increasing demand for nutritional supplements for infants.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

Important questions pertaining to the Starchy Roots market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Starchy Roots market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Starchy Roots market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Starchy Roots market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Starchy Roots market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

