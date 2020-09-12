Automotive Actuators Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2018 to 2027

Analysis of the Global Automotive Actuators Market

A recent market research report on the Automotive Actuators market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Automotive Actuators market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Automotive Actuators market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Automotive Actuators market in the upcoming years.

Segmentation of the Automotive Actuators Market

The presented report dissects the Automotive Actuators market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

East Asia to Dominate the Regional Landscape

This recently published report by Fact.MR, forecasts the global automotive actuators market to grow from US$ 68,433 Mn in 2019 to 1,25,276 US$ Mn by the end of 2029. This represents CAGR of ~ 6.2% from 2019 to 2029. Across the globe among all regions, the East Asian region holds ~ 35% of total automotive actuators market share and is expected to continue the same in upcoming years. The East Asia region consists of countries such as China, Japan and South Korea, and among these countries, China is considered to be the major market for automotive actuators, owing to the increased demand of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. China dominates the East Asian automotive actuators market holding more than 70% of the total market share. The factors such as low cost, increased concentration of domestic manufacturing plants, and people buying more vehicles, are making China as one of the largest growing markets for automotive actuators. Followed closely after East Asia, Europe holds ~ 25% of the automotive actuators market share across the globe. Owing to the significant presence of automotive component manufacturing and supplying companies, Germany dominates the European automotive actuators market with more than 20% market share and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. Other countries such as France, the UK and Spain also holds significant market share in the European automotive actuators market. On other hand, owing to the rising demand for better functioning of automobiles, regions such as North America, South Asia and Oceania are expected to register a significant automotive actuators market share during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Automotive Actuators market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

